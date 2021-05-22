Some Nice Rockfish and Joe Morris Memorial Canal Flounder Tournament Results

By Scott Lenox

It was another glorious weather day and a great day for the folks at Lewes Harbour Marina to hold the Joe Morris Memorial Canal Flounder Tournament.

Congratulations to all of the winners and anglers and most of all to Amanda, Tommy and all the folks at Lewes Harbour for putting on such an awesome event in Joe’s name. It was a huge success with over $8,500 being donated to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

There was some pretty good flounder fishing in Ocean City today too as Captain Jason Mumford put on a clinic on how to put keepers in the boat. Captain Jason had three trips today that all had keeper sized fish for his anglers.

Sea bass fishing was good again in the ocean today and Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star saw his first keeper flounder come over the rail.

Ahhh.. A normal day of sea bass fishing. Had just enough chilly NE breeze to remind you you’re on the N Atlantic; Jack Power caught out first fluke – a keeper; a pair of cutlassfish remained lonely throughout the day ..all while clients had fairly steady pick of sea bass.

Jack and friends also had our first limits for the day with Patricia (conducting a clinic on catching sea bass I think,) took today’s pool & Ms. Marlene close behind.

Perhaps tomorrow I’ll relate the ‘drama of the lost permits..’

Oh Boy!

Time to land some (written) punches!

Cheers All,

Monty

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported a little bit more finicky bite today, but he did have some very nice fish end up in coolers.

Captain Willie Zimmerman of the RoShamBo had another good day of deep bottom fishing putting his clients on a bunch of sea bass and some real good eating golden tilefish.

Big Bird Cropper and Shawn had some quality fish at the route 50 bridge today. Lots of throwback action came on Bird’s Roy Rig and some close to keeper sized fish fell for the Stretch lures.