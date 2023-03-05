Some Pretty Good Fishing Going On

By Scott Lenox

Brian Reynolds fished the Pocomoke today as well where he caught some yellow perch and this nice 15 pound catfish.

We have certainly had what lots of folks would call a mild winter so far, but it looks like we’ll be paying back for the first several days of March. This week looks decent enough with sunny skies and temps somewhere plus or minus 50, but after that it looks like 40s with plenty of rain to contend with. Not all that bad after the mild winter that we’ve had, but lots of folks…myself included….are hoping spring springs quick so we can unwrap the boat and get back on the water for the 2023 season.

The mild winter has included some pretty decent fishing as ocean going boats have had luck throughout for tautog. Fishing has slowed slightly with the coldest water temps lately, but it never completely shut down like it did last year. Captain Kane Bounds and the crew of the Fish Bound have been going after tog all winter weather permitting and have still been putting together some good catches. Keepers are coming over the rail even on the slow days with the occasional double digit fish in the mix.

Joe Ribinsky, Joey Ribinsky, Alec Rogers and Drew Biener had this nice catch of tog last week fishing out of Indian River using our Deadly Tackle 2 oz tog / bottom jigs.

Fishing in the local streams and rivers has been decent recently on warmer days with white perch, yellow perch, crappie, bass and pickerel all being caught. Joey Berger was fishing the Pocomoke River from a pier down at Shad Landing when he caught crappie, pickerel and this nice largemouth bass on live minnows.

