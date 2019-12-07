Specks in the Surf

By Scott Lenox

Don’t miss out on the deals during Atlantic Tackle’s 12 Days of Christmas!! Check out the above video for the details!

We had a pretty decent start to the day today. Mild temperatures with light winds and sunny skies. It was a great morning to take the Fish in OC Carolina Skiff out of the water….well, that’s never a great day, but the weather was nice. 🙂 Later in the day the clouds rolled in and there was a chill in the air, but it’s December so I’ll take it.

The other day before the wind started blowing Captain Kane Bounds of the Fish Bound was out putting a dent in the tautog population with mate Kevin Twilley and ended up having a nice day. Captain Kane reported having to move around and work the fish, but at the end of the day his crew had amassed a nice pile of “blackfish” and released a healthy 10 pounder.

Captain Victor Bunting and the crew on board The Ocean Princess have been having some great sea bass fishing as of late. The weather looks good for Sunday so Captain Victor and several other boats are planning trips to the ocean.

I got a surprise fishing report this evening via email with this photo of the adorable 2nd grader from Most Blessed Sacrament, Cecilia Weller. Cecelia was fishing the surf in downtown Ocean City this evening when she landed this 24″ speckled trout.