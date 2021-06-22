By Scott Lenox

With tropical storm Claudette churning to our south we had some pretty crappy conditions for fishing today. We had sunny skies and no precipitation, but the ocean was all sorts of rough and the back bay was pretty darn dirty. There were several boats out giving it a try and despite the tough conditions they still managed some fish.

Captain Anthony Matarese of the Reel Chaos has been on fire the past few trips and today was no different. Captain Anthony showed his crew a dock full of yellowfin tuna and a gaffer mahi.

The party boat fleet had a time with the rough ocean, but there was still a good sea bass bite. Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported good sea bass fishing with some keeper flounder mixed in.

Captain Victor Bunting and the crew of the Ocean Princess have seen some good sea bass fishing lately with plenty of limits and some nice fish.

Young anglers on the OC Girl had a great time today putting a bunch of sea bass in the cooler with one 18″ flounder.

Captain Kane Bounds of the Fish Bound has been having some outstanding fishing for his clients recently. Most every trip results in a limit of sea bass with a few flounder being mixed in and offshore he has put anglers on golden tilefish up to 40 pounds.

I got out this evening for a little casting at the route 50 bridge and had some catch and release rockfish action on our Fish in OC Thing A Ma JIG.

I saw Big Bird Cropper and Shawn Flaherty dredging Stretch lures at the route 50 bridge and just got this picture of their catch. Shawn landed a nice 30″ keeper rockfish along with a nice “chopper” bluefish.