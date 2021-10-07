Still Smashing Tunas

By Scott Lenox

It was another unseasonably warm day today in and around Ocean City, but it wasn’t raining and the wind wasn’t blowing too bad so we will definitely take it. There were some more flounder caught in the back bays today and for the few boats going to the tuna grounds during the week, the action was very awesome once again.

The crew of the private boat Reel Steele had a crazy good day today with 16 fat yellowfin tuna landing on the dock at Sunset Marina who also took the awesome pic.

Captain Chris Little of the Talkin’ Trash added to his tuna collection total today with another bunch of beautiful fish lined up at the Ocean City Fishing Center.

Captain Wayne Blanks of the Bayside Guide Service had a couple of productive trips today. This morning it was four keeper flounder with several more throwbacks and this afternoon it was a limit of bluefish, some throwback striper action and another keeper flounder.

Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break found this angler a keeper flounder at the route 50 bridge on this morning’s tide.