Still Some Fish in the Bay

By Scott Lenox

Hit the vid for the Daily Catch at Sunset Marina!

We had a pretty stiff breeze that had the ocean off limits for most boats, but there were a couple of boats fishing the bay. Tomorrow and Saturday look very nice for fishing so get out there and enjoy if you can.

Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters had Mark Debinski of Bluewater Advisory Group on board today and they had an insane day of back bay flounder fishing. Captain Jason put Mark and his crew on 9 total keeper flounder up to 20″ on today’s trip.

Check out our YouTube for a new Back Deck Fishing Report!