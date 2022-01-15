Still Some Good Rockfish Around

By Scott Lenox

We had some sunshine today, but other than that the weather definitely took a turn for the worse. It was very windy today and that ushered in some colder temps so there definitely wasn’t much fishing going on. The weather for the weekend looks real bad as a strong coastal storm is forecast to move up the coast. We are looking at mostly rain, but there will be some serious wind and some coastal flooding because of it. Hopefully after the bad weather passes by there will still be some rockfish around like there were yesterday.

I got a text from Brendan Hanley of Pure Lure after last night’s fishing report with some great pictures of some rockfish that were caught yesterday inside of three miles in the flat calm conditions. Brendan’s neighbor Kevin McCabe was fishing on board the Limited Out with my good buddy Captain Robbie Paquette and had some great luck with the rock. The guys caught several fish over the 35″ maximum size that went back, but they also had some fish in the slot around 34″ that were boxed.

Brendan also reported that Captain Scott Stapleford and his crew had a terrific day of trolling mojos. The crew had several fish over the 35″ minimum and had a keeper for everyone too.