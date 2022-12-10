Still Some Rockfish Around

By Scott Lenox

Posted on December 9th, 2022

Hit the vid to see some great stuff at Sunset Provisions!

The wind has been blowing most of the week so there hasn’t been a whole lot of fishing going on.  There are still plenty of small rockfish in the back bays and around the OC inlet so if you do get a window of opportunity and you want to bend a rod that’s going to be your best bet.

Jeff Weeks and Dave Weller fished the inlet the other day with Roy Rigs and had some luck with the throwback rockfish.  They caught more than 20 fish with the largest being around 24″.

Rick Gorsuch had some luck at the route 90 bridge this week where he caught and released a bunch of short rockfish up to about 22″.

Hit our YouTube channel and check out how I get on these rockfish at the route 90 bridge!

