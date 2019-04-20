Striper In The Surf

By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

Except for a few short rain showers and some wind, today was not too bad a weather day at all. The local home improvement stores and Crabs to Go were packed with patrons up until just an hour or so ago….that’s all about to change. As of 9:15 tonight my area is actually under a tornado watch until midnight and we are expected to see some pretty severe storms overnight. The severe weather looks to move out by tomorrow morning, but I expect the heavy rain and wind to mess up water clarity for at least a few days. Flounder fishing may be tough, but the stripers and tog will still be able to sniff out a bait so I’m sure folks will be heading out when the weather straightens out on this busy Easter weekend.

Lee McCabe and his buddy Steve Sweigert fished the Assateague surf yesterday afternoon and had some reely good luck. Lee and Steve caught two nice black drum, keeping one of 37″, and a bonus striper that was too big and too small on sand fleas and fish bites. The striper was 42″ long which is well over the 28″ minimum size, but fell in the slot of 38″ to 44″ that must be released. In plain english stripers must be greater than 28″, but less than 38″ or over 44″ to harvest in MD waters…..and that’s for now. Striper regs look to be changing in the future so we’ll see where we end up.

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing was out on a windy night last night, but was able to find some cover and put his clients on some good shooting. Captain Marc and crew thwacked several nice gar up to 18 pounds.

My good friend David Wells started his Good Friday off on a local pond and was able to entice some largemouth bass to take a bait. “Dubs” caught and released several nice bass after taking a few pics to show their striking resemblance to himself.