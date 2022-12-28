Stunning Day On The Ocean Pond

By Scott Lenox

Posted on December 28th, 2022

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star posted a picture to Facebook first thing this morning and most everyone knew right away that he and hi anglers were really going to enjoy themselves.  It was absolutely beautiful, slick calm….and the fish bit!

A stunning day, an ocean pond. Couldn’t have been calmer. 

I post trips based on long range forecasts. Sometimes they’re on point, often not. Today’s forecast, however, was spot on from way back – perhaps even nicer.

Morgan M pushed todays reef blocks over on a spot I think could use some nourishment. He must have gotten some serious tog karma from it. We pressed on. 

Flat calm conditions often leave me talking to myself while trying to get anchored. Did have one bad set, but I might have that any day. 

Fishing too can be excruciatingly slow in light winds and current. Today they chewed at least half heartedly all day. 

An enjoyable day with some nice fish.. 

Morgan won the pool with a nice buck. 

Some good females went back. Could have taken nearly 2X as many as we did. Two fellows kept a three fish boat limit (MD is 4) with one female in their 6 fish. 

Seems to be working even though there’s more pressure on tog than I’d have ever dreamed. 

Lay in tomorrow for maintenance & errands. Soon announce more fishing dates. 

