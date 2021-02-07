By Scott Lenox

Man it has been far too long since I’ve been able to do a fishing report, but we have been dealing with some very, very crappy weather. Winter decided to show up over the past few weeks and it has been cold, we’ve gotten some snow and the wind has blown, blown and blown. There is more cold, wintry, windy weather on the way as soon as tomorrow, but thankfully we had a gorgeous day today and a couple of our guys were able to get out on the ocean and catch some fish.

It was such a nice day that I thought that I may get a fishing report, but I didn’t think that I’d get a text that said, “stupid good report coming.” I did however get that text and when I saw the report I had to agree that it was pretty “stupid.” Captain Chase Eberle and his crew had some awesome tautog fishing today after heading off a little deeper to find some fish after almost two weeks of being tied to the dock. It was worth the trip for Captain Chase and his crew as they had their limit of tog by 10:30 am with fish that included 7 over 10 pounds. The largest double digit fish was 18.3 pounds and all but one of the jumbos was released to swim another day. That is some stupid fishing.

Captain Kane Bounds of the Fish Bound was happy to get back fishing today as well and he too had a great day for his crew. Captain Kane and his crew had 20 fish for the box and also had four fish over 10 pounds with the largest at 16.2.

