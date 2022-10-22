Swordfish, Sea Bass, Flounder, Rockfish and Sheep

By Scott Lenox

Hit the vid for the Daily Catch at Sunset Marina!

Man, we had a nice one today! It started off a little chilly, but by this afternoon it was nice and warm, the sun was shining and there was little to no wind to speak of. It was a great day to get out on the bay and on the ocean and tomorrow looks like more of the same.

Captain Chris Little is usually on the bridge of the Talkin’ Trash out of the Ocean City Fishing Center, but today he was on the rod for a very nice swordfish. Captain Chris fished on board the Fair Chase when he hand cranked a beautiful 147 pound swordfish to the boat. They crew also had another keeper out of seven total bites fishing the Baltimore Canyon.

The crew of the private boat JEB with my buddy Shawn Bohlen at the helm caught this beauty of a 124 pound swordfish while fishing the Poorman’s Canyon today.

Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters had another great day of flounder fishing today putting his crew on five nice keepers.

Officer Mike “Dessert Snack” Dzurnak used the Fish in OC / Deadly Tackle Deadly Double and Gulp to land two nice keeper flounder on his new JPR rod.

Dave Weller and Jeff Weeks used live spot to catch these two very nice keeper flounder in the east channel this evening in just about :30 minutes.

Big Bird Cropper and Shaun Flaherty had a great day of fishing the downtown today. The guys hit the route 50 bridge where they caught and released a bunch of rockfish on Roy Rigs and then they went to the south jetty where they used live sand fleas to catch some throwback tautog and some quality sheepshead.

Owen West and Austin Wagner braved the cold of night to do some rockfishing at the route 50 bridge and were rewarded with several fish up to 27″. I’m certain they were done their homework before they went.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported having to weed through the throwbacks, but they also found plenty of good sea bass and flounder up to 5 pounds.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had a nice, calm day on the ocean today with a boat limit of sea bass, and he also has some info on the OCRF raffle…..

Sea Bass Boat Limit; and, well, Howdy Stranger .. 10/21/22

Was working on the boat last few days – fresh water cooling & raw water system to port seemed to need TLC. We’re here to give it. Also had an important fisheries meeting about MRIP, and had to launch the OC Reef Foundation’s annual raffle..

Ah well. Today’s trip announced too late to fill, even partially; I only had two clients.

But what clients they were! Cathy, who’s fished with me since 1982 I think, (83?) and that grand master of portly jocularity, a King for whom no suit shall ever fit for long; that bringer of tropical ill winds, Hurricane Murray his dern self leapt aboard in his awkward “is he going to make it?” fashion…

All clients and crew together made four. Day calming all the while, Hurricane dropped today’s reef blocks & we went fishing.

No grand swing for the fence sort of fishing. I just kicked around the back forty this beautiful day. Murray bagged out on sea bass first, then Cathy – mate Vic too ..and someone had to run the boat. I sure caught a nice mess though. Everyone else helped finish my catch for me. The rent will be paid tonight!

Meanwhile Murray caught a nice fluke, then a throwback. Then I caught 3 throwbacks (..and zero keepers, TYVM!) while mate Vic bagged out on flounder. Then, quite generously I thought, Vic caught my fluke for dinner too. He wanted a ride home, after all.

Flounder have been keeping to themselves since Ian. These last few weeks and more should have been prime time for us. Instead? We’d just scratch a few up – or none. Time will tell. Today’s flounder bite was the best I’ve had since Ian’s remnants put the kibosh on our fishing for a while. We’ll see what tomorrow brings.

Cheers

Monty

Notice!!

I decided to put a full day Morning Star charter in the reef raffle this year. So long as I’m fishing regularly – tog, cbass, mahi? Winner calls the ball, sets the date. Winner May Not Charge Admission, however.

Need to fill the coffers! Have projects coming, plus I have a ‘super reef’ in mind and intend to build a functioning model about 9 miles out…

Particulars!

OCRF’s 2022 Benelli/Park Place Jewlers Annual Reef Raffle. One ticket for $10 – six for $50 – fourteen for $100 – plus an additional ticket for every additional hundred.

A buyer of $200.00 worth, for instance, would be getting 15 tix per hundred; at $300 it would be 16 tix per one hundred so 48 tickets.. $500.00 would be 90 Tix!

Buy tickets online at ocreefs.org at the ‘donation’ tab.

Courtney and I will fill the name and phone number in on all your tickets, then send a pic via email. If you don’t have a pic within 48 hours? Email us!

Soon we’ll have other stores selling tickets too. Raceway Citgo by Crabs to Go & Lighthouse Guns & Gear have always been fantastic!

Most know Maryland has no state

marine reef program. Reefs we build are funded through private donations..

Ours is “Bake Sale” funding, if you will.

This raffle is vital to what we’ll build in the coming winter.

Lots of projects! The bigger our funding, the bigger our reefs!

Great Mercy!

We have much to give away! The sooner you contribute, the more drawings you’ll be in. Weekly drawing winners then go right back in the fishbowl for all other drawings. Four of our five Grand Prizes will be drawn New Year’s Day 2023 by my eight year old friend, Lilly.

As we have the last few years, we’ll also have weekly drawings which include jewelry, an igloo super-cooler, plus a fantastic array of rods – at least one prize every Sunday.

We also have a new Savage rifle I thought best to raffle before Thanksgiving, just prior MD’s venison season.

Our first drawing is Sunday evening , Oct 23 for a $50 Gift Certificate to Crabs to Go (Always Awesome Seafood at Rts 50 & 589) a 30 pack of Natty Light from Raceway Citgo next door, plus a sweet 24 qt igloo super cooler donated by surf fishing legend, Acie Mankins, to keep it all cold..

On Oct 30th we’ll draw for a sweet St. Croix trigger stick perfect for fluke/flounder and sea bass on our reefs donated by the Morning Star partyboat’s daily reef raffle. Prize drawings will continue every Sunday through New Years Day. Winning tickets are not out of play, they go right back in the fish bowl for all future drawings..

For a very long time Benelli USA has donated a sporting shotgun for our annual raffle. This year’s Grand Prize Benelli is an Ethos Sport in 12ga, a claybird busting machine if ever there was, (or $1500.00 if not a shooter)

Newly joining our reef building effort is Park Place Jewlers of Ocean City. The Ferrantes have donated a handsome men’s watch and a diamond covered gold hook necklace we’ll also give away during the grand prize drawing on New Year’s Day.

Another awesome donation was made by Ben Wood. Generous in the extreme for our pre-covid dinners and now having outdone himself, this year he’s given us a new Savage rifle in 30-06. We’ll draw a raffle ticket for that the week before MD’s deer season.

And, as I write, I’ve decided to add a full day charter aboard my boat good any time I’m in the water and fishing. A February Tog charter? Yup! An August inshore mahi charter? Yup! You may not charge your guests though.. That ticket will also be drawn by Lilly on New Years Day.

I think it fair to say every single weekly prize will be worth a hundred fifty bucks – some an awful lot more. Grand prizes go to $3,000.00 ..

Pitching into weekly drawings: St. Croix Rods – AllTackle & Atlantic Tackle in West O — Nick Denny’s Photography – George Kalwa’s Art – Crabs to Go – Optical Galeria – Lenny Rudow’s Fish Talk – Scott Lenox’s Fish in OC.. Acie Mankins – Sea Bass Bob – Gerry Meadows – Morning Star Partyboat & Morning Star Reef Raffle

Check out our YouTube channel for a brand new Back Deck Fishing Report!