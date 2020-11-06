Swordfish, Sea Bass, Triggerfish and Some Tautog Showing Up

By Scott Lenox

We had another absolutely beautiful November day today with sunny skies, light winds and way above normal temperatures for this time of year. There are lots of good fishing opportunities available right now both in the bay and in the ocean and on days like today anglers are out taking full advantage of them.

Most of the offshore species have left the area, but one that sticks around pretty much all year is the swordfish. Water temperatures on the bottom of the ocean in 1,000 or more feet are pretty consistent all the time and that’s where swordfish live and eat. There is one less swordfish in the deep blue sea today thanks to the crew of the Reel Escape out of Pines Point Marina. Jeremy Banover, Joe Bish, Carl Sauer, Chris Miller and Jordan Sauer hand cranked this sword on a beautiful sea today.

Bottom fishing over ocean structure has been good lately and it’s reely enjoyable on flat calm days like today. Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters had a nice day for his crew today with a bunch of sea bass and some nice tautog.

Captain Chris Mizurak and crew had a great day on the ocean today as well with a terrific sea bass bite that ended with several limits around the rail and some bonus triggerfish.

Fishing was good on board the Morning Star with Captain Monty Hawkins today with several limits of sea bass around his rail.

As nice a day as we could ask; flat calm and half the boat limited; sea bass, unfortunately, were biting at the pace of vote counts—as fussy a bite as I’ve seen in November I expect.

Bob Houser, first to box out at 12:30, ended up with dern near a double limit, while some of my clients didn’t cross the line at all.

Happens.

Dern sure everyone has plenty of filets for a big fish fry.

Eamon Carey (Irish!) of Ocean View, DE landed a little tunny (false albacore) that we promptly turned into bait; while Bob Webster of Millville DE beat out a couple jumbo cbass to win the pool with his triggerfish.

Looks like good weather for a while yet. Currents should leave us with a morning bite soon. That would allow clients to enjoy a spell of calm November weather even more.

Sent Danny & Vic up to a big yard in Baltimore today. Looked at & pressure-patched holes in that 200×39’ barge I hope to soon sink.

Buy some Benelli Reef Raffle tix! Make a donation! Get some t-shirts!

Let’s make 2020 good for something – the best year ever for reef building off the MD coast!

Cheers!

Monty

More tautog are showing up in our back bay waters as things cool down. Anglers fishing the Oceanic Pier in downtown Ocean City have been having great luck with some legal sized fish over 16″.