Tautog and Rockfish Time

By Scott Lenox

Hit the vid for some rockfish gear available at Atlantic Tackle

Was a cold one today with highs not getting out of the 40s for most of the day. There was a little wind out there too, but not too much to keep some folks from getting out and bending a rod. Weather looks even better tomorrow with light winds and warmer temps so I’m excited to get out for some sword fishing and sea bassing with my good friend Captain Willie Zimmerman on the RoShamBo…..report on that tomorrow night.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters is in full tautog mode now that the ocean is cooling down daily. Fishing should get nothing but better for tog as the water cools down and there should be some big fish caught this winter. Today there weren’t any monsters on board Chasin’ Tides, but there was a 5 man limit of nice fish.

Shawn Flaherty paddled over to Assateague Island this afternoon and found a nice school of rockfish snapping around the south jetty. Shawn used Roy Rigs and released 16 fish with some nice ones in the mix. We’re going to practice fish selfies the next time I see him. 🙂