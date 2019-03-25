Tautog and Selfies

By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

It was a beautiful spring day in and around Ocean City today with high temps reaching the low 60s in some spots with mostly sunny skies. The wind did pick up a bit this afternoon, but it was nice enough for most of the day so there was a good amount of fishing going on.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star will be running more and more regular as the weather allows and tautog fishing should be getting better as the ocean water warms.

Hi Scott,

What a nice day. Calm, fish were biting OK, sun was out.. I’ll take it.

Going to announce a few more tog trips for next week & also likely open up May sea bass reservations in my next Fish Report.

We must have arrived just as the current was beginning to slack. Sam from Howard Beach NY caught a 10.75 pound bull tog almost as soon as he hit bottom. That first tog would take today’s pool. Others caught too.

Soon after though the current quit; didn’t get bit for almost 2 hours. Once the water started moving, tog started chewing..

Overall, a nice day on the rip.

pictured are Sam from Howard Beach NY – Simon & Sung Ji of West Chester PA – Don O’Neil of Toms River NJ – Dan & Randy Anderson of Nottingham MD – plus Peter & Ryan Chung of Fairfax VA

As I was heading into OC this morning across the route 90 bridge I wasn’t surprised to see a boat working the pilings under the bridge and was hoping that it was someone that would report in. I’m not sure if the boat I saw was one of the one’s that reported, but I got some good reports that the schoolie stripers were snapping well.

Ryan Willis fished his kayak and had some good luck on Roy Rigs and shad baits in a 3 hour trip. Ryan caught and released 15 rockfish up to as big as 24″.

Craig and the crew of ocmdfishing tagged @ifishinoc in an Instagram post so I got to see some photos of their luck on the drink today. Craig and crew caught and released several small rock on their first day on the water.

John McElfresh started off in the ocean today where he found some 42/43 degree water and some bird activity, but no rockfish. He decided to head into the bay and fish route 90 as well where he was rewarded with 9 releases.

Ayrton “The Kayak Crouton” Pryor fished the route 90 bridge in his kayak today as well and was spotted by John as he caught and released fish. Ayrton caught and released about 20 rockfish on shad bodies with the largest coming in at about 26″. Ayrton also found what some of these rock are in here after when he snagged a bunker from a large school going by.

I couldn’t pass up the nice weather today either, but because the Fish in OC Carolina Skiff is at PT’s Marine I had to be happy with hitting my freshwater spot for some fishing. I had a great time catching and releasing some nice crappie and a couple of bigmouth bass on live minnows. I was all alone so I had to jump into the selfie game too.