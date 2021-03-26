Tautog In The Ocean AND The Bay

By Scott Lenox

Today started off with a lot of fog and even school delays because of it and the closer you were to the water the worse it was. It burned off by early afternoon leaving us with a very nice day and the southerly breeze that picked up is really going to warm things up for tomorrow. The wind does look to blow 15-25 with gusts to over 40, but if we’re going to hit 75 degrees….I’ll deal with it.

Today’s nice weather had some anglers out trying to bend a rod and there was some success with the tautog both in the ocean and now in the bay. Captain Kane Bounds of the Fish Bound had a limit of nice fish for his crew today with a couple of studs coming over the rail. Dennis had fish of 11.2, 11.4 and 15+ pounds and Mark had the biggest at 15.9 pounds.

I saw the first tog from the bay reported last week when Donny Post caught a fish that didn’t hit the legal 16″ length. Today I got a pic of the first legal tautog from the bay when Cham Som sent this photo in of a nice male that Nathan Pelligrini caught while fishing the rocks at Martha’s Landing.

Bryan Mullins and Rob Bruff got out to enjoy the nice weather this afternoon and had a great time catching and releasing 24 school sized rockfish at the route 90 bridge. The guys used 1/2 oz jigs with swim shads in 4′ to 6′ of water.