That September Bite is Heating Up

Happy Labor Day everybody! Even though Labor Day signifies the “unofficial” end to the summer season, fishing season is far from over. In fact, September can be some of the best white marlin fishing that we see all year. White marlin schools tighten up in September before heading south with warmer water and if the weather cooperates we can see some pretty epic fishing. Today showed signs of the bite improving as the folks at Sunset Marina saw several boats with multiple releases. Hopefully that trend continues over the coming days and we may start to see double digit release fishing.

Anglers on the Spring Mix II with Captain Chris Watkowski and mates Jacob Bialk and Richey Sies had a great day offshore today. The crew got in on the white marlin action releasing three and also boxed two longfin albacore and some nice mahi.

Anglers on board the Angler with Captain Chris Mizurak had a stellar day of bottom fishing today. There were several keeper flounder limits around the rail and some bonus mahi and triggerfish.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star broke his helm chair to start the day, but his bad luck didn’t transfer to his clients who put plenty of fish on deck.

Dogone helmseat broke first thing. Turned on my electronics, sat down to contemplate today’s plan – snap! ..and the Morning Star claims yet another adjustable helm chair slide.

Dropped blocks at Capt Bob Gowar’s Reef with the aid of Sara Weaver from Denver PA. That went well – bullseye! His reef’s looking good.

Then I caught a float in my port wheel while running offshore into the sun.

Double darn!

First fish of the day was a decent inshore mahi, but fish really wouldn’t cooperate. A mountain of sea bass on screens – catch 3; that sort of action.

What?! What test is this? Where are the video cameras?

Fished harder. Around noon the bite started to come our favor—Everything bit better.

Sent em all home with dinner. Some a fine catch. Finished the day with our biggest mahi in 3 weeks. Took three anglers to bring it in on a 20lb spinning rod.

Nice.

Now to see what tomorrow brings..

Hope it ain’t more tests!..

Want to change fishing off OC for the better, and possibly for centuries to come?

I have a plan. It’s already been tested. Build more reef, fish flourish. We’re sure it works.

See ocreefs.org if you want to help!

Cheers

Monty

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters put these guys on four legal king mackerel up to 32″ and had more than a dozen other short fish that were released.

Travis Smith, his son Tyler and friend Brock Arentz of PA had 15 mahi with one big fish pushing 20 pounds. It took Tyler 45 minutes to land the big fish on 17 pound spinning gear.

Ben Sterling and his crew turned some clam baits and about :20 minutes into these bailer mahi.

These anglers fishing on the Miss Ocean City with Captain Anton and mate Joey had a great day catching some quality flounder in the back bay.

Captain Drew Zerbe of the Tortuga put these lucky anglers on some keeper flounder on today’s trips.

Lucio Pizzini caught some live peanut bunker this morning and used them to land this keeper flounder this afternoon.

Kelly Bunting outfished her husband Tim today with a bluefish and a nice keeper flounder.

Chrissie the “Sheepshead Slayer” was at it again today and put this 24″ fish in the cooler while fishing the north sea wall on the OC inlet.

Donny Post fished his boat in the east channel today and landed two keeper flounder and a super surprise legal sea bass that was 12 3/4″ long. This is only the second legal sea bass I’ve seen from our back bays in more than 10 years.