TOMORROW IS ONLY SUPPOSED TO BE 80 DEGREES!!!! Well it looks like Satan loosens his grip a little tomorrow after Mother Nature sends some pretty major rain and storms are way tonight into tomorrow am. I for one am just fine with it!

It was a little breezy today, but the inshore fleet was able to get out and although he called it early, Captain Monty of the Morning Star put some nice sea bass in coolers. There’s no doubt that the flounder bite in the back bay has been keeping the inshore charter boats happy, but when the tide is low and the water is dirty some of them are heading out to the ocean to visit the man in the brown suit…..the cobia. There have been countless cobia seen in the area and there have been a bunch caught. Captain John Prather of Ocean City Guide Service put another “cobe” in the boat today that just missed the 40″ minimum size at 36″. Captain John also took advantage of the clean water on the high tide and did some damage to the flounder population as well.

As I mentioned above Captain Monty Hawkins had to call his trip early thanks to the strong winds, but some fish came over the rail before the call.

Hi Scott,

Had a sweet start to the day; plenty of nice keepers coming, then the weatherman hit us with a SW@20+ leg sweep followed by an arm bar – I had to tap out.

Though a shorter day than I’d have liked, some folks boxed up a nice fish fry’s worth. One fellow had 10 keepers, another had 8 – it was looking good until the wind stiffened!

Mate Cody Gallien & Friend to reef building Capt Jeff Nottingham pushed reef block #26,000 overboard today at Capt. Bob Gowar’s Memorial Reef. A small project measured day by day; certainly has built some nice reef. I use the blocks to add to existing reefs.

Alex Luxardo of Bloomsberg PA shows off a nice sea bass; then, as Bella Luxardo, also of Bloomsberg, was setting up for a snap, Alex boated another fat keeper sea bass and jumped in the pic again..

Pool winner today was Joe Nicholas of Laurel DE with a 17.5 inch cbass.

Also pictured are Jackson Aeo from Laurel MD – Clinton Ward of Glen Burnie MD – plus Karl Luxardo & Cole Steater of Bloomsberg PA.

Captain Drew Zerbe of the Tortuga reported in this evening with a couple of pics from today’s trips. Tortuga anglers saw keeper flounder this morning followed by some bluefish and another keeper this afternoon.

Mylasia Watkins of State College, PA caught this big flounder on the Judith M with captain John bunting and mate Bobby Thomas. The fish went 24 3/4″ and 4.5 pounds.

Dave Borrell caught this 17″ keeper flounder in the east channel today on a Fish in OC Deadly Double with a Gulp.

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing barely has time to send me pics as he lights up the southern and cow nosed rays with his shooters.