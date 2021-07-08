The Remnants of Elsa Race By

By Scott Lenox

By all accounts it was a rough one in the ocean today and tomorrow and Friday look like wash outs as the remnants of Tropical Storm Elsa move by our coast at what is forecast to be very quick. Most models are in agreement that Elsa will cruise though our area late tomorrow night into Friday and then be way to our north by Friday pm. I’ve been asked a bunch what I think about the Ocean City Tuna Tournament this weekend and my opinion is that it will definitely be a go. Friday may be a lay day for most or all boats, but the current forecast for Saturday and Sunday is very, very fishable. I think folks are ready to compete this summer too so it could very well be a big event with some nice payouts. I know lots of boats that are planning on signing up tomorrow night at the Ocean City Fishing Center.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star reported that it was “plenty salty off there” today and in the language of “Monty” that means rough….but he’s real good at sea bassing so his people caught.

Had the good folks from Parker Construction aboard today. Spoiled em with fabulous weather previously. Not so this day!

Plenty salty off there..

But now and again the wind would fall right out to about 10 knots. What swell had developed overnight moderated as the morning wore on – then it would get all whitecappy ..and fall out again.

Day turned out plenty doable.

Aiden & Kendall were our our guest reef builders today. They (with a little help from mate Brian!) gave 20 heavy blocks a mighty shove.. Lots of sea bass spawning on that homemade reef. Hasn’t even got 1,000 blocks on it.

Had a few skilled anglers who did just fine. But with such a fussy bite, others were more challenged.

Jimmy (Pop) Parker Took today’s pool. I think he knew it when he caught it!

Double her lines & laying in next couple days. Lots to do while remnants of Elsa race by.

Cheers,

Monty

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported sporty seas today as well, but he also put his clients on some nice sea bass and a couple of keeper flounder.

Anglers on the Judith M out of Bahia Marina didn’t so much enjoy the weather today, but they did enjoy loads of keeper sea bass and some cutlassfish.

Captain Tony Battista of Saltwater Adventures had clients fishing the OC Inlet with pink Gulp when they were surprised by this beautiful 21″ sheepshead.

Yesterday Kern Ducote had a limit of keeper flounder from the West Channel using Gulp shrimp for bait. The fish measured 16.5″, 16.75″, 17″ and 18″.

Shelby Elliott caught this 17″ keeper flounder today while using white Gulp for bait.

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing had some good shooters on board again today that had some great luck with cow nosed and southern rays in the south bay.



Big Bird Cropper and Shawn Flaherty had a good evening dredging Stretch lures at the 50 bridge. The guys had keeper rockfish of just over 30” and just under 35”.