The Wind’s About To Blow

By Scott Lenox

We had a decent weather day today with sunny skies and warm temps, but the wind did pick up this afternoon and is forecast to blow harder tomorrow. The inshore forecast is for south winds from 15-20 knots with gusts to 25 with some rain and possible thunderstorms as well. Not a good look. I was supposed to head out on the Marli with Captain Mark Hoos and crew for a new Hooked on OC and unfortunately that has been postponed. It doesn’t look to blow for long and the initial forecast for next weekend is pretty good. It looks like we should have some good weather for the ladies only tuna tournament Tuna & Tiaras.

The ocean was calm enough for long enough today for some of the ocean bottom fleet to get out. Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler had a nice day of sea bassing with some quality fish coming on board for anglers today.

Rich Daiker and his crew had a nice day of fishing before heading home in snotty conditions. The crew released an estimated 150 pound mako and boxed up a beautiful catch of black sea bass.

Jordan Helsel and his crew did some inshore trolling today before the blow and had some bonita and a quick limit of bluefish.

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing snuck into some calm, clean water and found this crew some good shooting for cow nosed and souther rays.

