By Scott Lenox

This is one of those fishing reports folks tell me that they wait for every summer when they can say that the yellowfin tuna have arrived in good numbers. There are still bluefins being caught and some more bigeyes are in the mix, but today yellowfin tuna took center stage and the fishing was pretty darn good. Unfortunately the weather forecast for tomorrow isn’t very good and when I look at the sky I just get the feeling that there’s a nor’easter brewing so I wouldn’t be surprised if the wind blows this weekend. Hopefully it’s light enough to still get out to the canyons because there was a good bite today.

Captain Jeremy Blunt and the crew of the Wrecker had a crazy good day trolling and deep dropping the canyons today putting 12 yellowfin tuna and some nice golden tilefish in the fish box.

Captain Ron Callis on the charter boat Turnin’ Fins had a great day offshore today too putting his anglers on a terrific lineup of tunas.

Brendan Hanley and the Pure Lure crew had an awesome day on Kevin McCabe’s private boat Double Trouble today going 9 for 11 on tunas putting 7 in the fish box.

Captain Mike Burt of Pumpin’ Hard put his crew on a couple of fish today including a nice sized “eyeball” (bigeye tuna).

Captain Christian Smith of the All In found some yellowfin tuna for this happy angler.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler has cancelled for tomorrow, but today he and his crew got to enjoy calm conditions and good fishing.

Rockfish are still snapping well at the route 50 bridge on the moving tide and Captain Wayne Blanks of Bayside Guide Service found some last night and today for his anglers.

Owen West used our Fish in OC Dale Timmons’ Deadly Double and some pink Gulp to land a few throwback flounder and this 18″ keeper while fishing with his Pop this morning. Owen wrangled the fish on his new custom JPR Rod.