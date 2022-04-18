Tog and Drum Are Chewing

By Scott Lenox

Happy Easter everyone!

There wasn’t a ton of fishing going on today thanks to the Easter Holiday and the fact that it was real windy again. I did see a couple of boats on the bay tog fishing today and I did get a few reports.

Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters has had some really good fishing lately and today that continued for him. Captain Jason put this lucky angler on some quality keeper tautog from the OC inlet.

David Moore and his crew had an incredible day of black drum fishing a couple of days ago. David reported fish on every single cast with fish as large as 50″ coming to the beach. They bit on sand flea and Fishbites combos and were non stop for the entire fishing trip.

Emily Blume, Leah Simpson and Alyssa Simpson were fishing with Derrick Simpson on Assateague Island yesterday where they had a great time catching some quality fish.

Check out our catch, clean and cook video on summer flounder…AKA paralichthys dentatus!