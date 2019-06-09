By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

Today was day 2 of the 23rd Annual Mako Mania at Bahia Marina and 16 of the 18 boats registered were eligible to fish….I’m pretty certain that only a handful went in today’s conditions, but there were some fish caught and there were some changes to the leaderboard. Tomorrow’s forecast is more of the same with strong northeast winds and heavy seas so we’ll have to see who makes it out and if they are able to put anything on the line.

Captain Willie Zimmerman and the crew of the Just Fold fished today’s tough conditions and actually had a good day of fishing when they released three mako sharks and took the lead in the release category of the Mako Mania. Captain Willie and the boys are across the board so if no qualifying mako or thresher is caught they stand to win some pretty good cash. Here’s what the leaderboard looks like currently…..

Bluefish

Sea Ment 12.5 Pounds

Mako Release

3rd Place Just One More Two Mako Release

2nd Place Sea Ment Three Mako Release

1st Place Just Fold Four Mako Release (One release Friday, Three Saturday)

Today was not a very heavily fished Saturday thanks to the windy conditions, but there was some surprisingly clean water in the back bays for some of the day. Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters was able to find it and put keeper flounder in the boat on both trips.

Captain Drew Zerbe steered the Tortuga into some clean water today and was also able to find a few keepers today on both the morning and afternoon trips.

There are still a bunch of short stripers in the inlet and around the route 50 bridge and today Garry and Louis Brinton caught a bunch with Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters.

Blake Gunther had to work for it today, but he was able to put a nice keeper flounder in the boat today and get a cute picture with the kids.

Windy conditions and dirty water make bowfishing tough as well, but Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing persevered and put his shooters on a couple of cow nosed and southern rays today.