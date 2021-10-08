Tuna Fishing Continues To Be Insane

By Scott Lenox

We had another terrific October weather day today with no precipitation and sunny skies. The weatherman jacked up the ocean wind forecast which made it a little more difficult for the ocean fleet, but it was still fishable and the tuna were still chewing the bottom off of the boat.

The crew of the RoShamBo with Captain Willie Zimmerman had an insane day in the ocean today with a meat haul landing on the dock at the Ocean City Fishing Center. They also released a white marlin on the trip.

The crew of the Wrecker just down the dock at the Ocean City Fishing Center had an insane day of tuna fishing as well putting several hundred pounds of yellowfin on the dock.

Ocean bottom fishing was a little tough today in the conditions and the fish were a little finicky, but Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler still put his folks on some good fish with flounder up to just under 6 pounds.

John Wittmyer of Crabs to Go, John Nimic, Steve Hudson, Matt Krager, Kirby and Mark had an awesome day of flounder fishing with Captain DJ and the Double Trouble crew. The guys boxed 31 keeper flounder up to 6.5 pounds.

Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break had a nice morning for this family putting them on keeper sized versions of flounder, tautog, croaker, bluefish, Spanish Mackerel and triggerfish.

Evan Falgowski weighed this big 8.7 pound sheepshead at Lewes Harbour Marina this morning.

Lonna Axe caught these keeper flounder of 19.25″ and 19.5″ north of the route 50 bridge while fishing with her husband Tim.

Our 5th Annual Ocean City Inshore Classic Tournament is ON for this weekend and registration is set for tomorrow evening from 5 PM until 7 PM at the Sunset Marina activity room. Lines in starts at 7 AM on Saturday, October 9th and goes all the way until lines out at 3 PM on Sunday, October 10. We have a new $500 Calcutta that it sounds like several boats are getting in already so we could see some hefty payouts. Scales are open at Atlantic Tackle on Saturday from 4 PM until 7 PM and Sunday from 3 PM until 5 PM and awards will happen Sunday night at the Ocean City Marlin Club from 6 until around 8:30. Hope to see you this weekend!!