Tunas and Sea Bass are Still Snappin’

By Scott Lenox

It was a gorgeous summer day today and although the ocean going fleet had to deal with a surprisingly bumpy ride out, it was still plenty fishable and the weather inshore was nice. It’s going to be a hot one this week with temperatures in the upper 90s in some areas, but as long as the fish are snapping it’s an easy thing to deal with.

Usually come July tuna fishing and sea bass fishing can slow as ocean water temperatures rise, but this year we are still seeing exceptional fishing for both species. Today Captain Joe Drosey of Rhonda’s Osprey was all over the yellowfin tuna again putting his crew on 10 keeper fish with a couple of fish over 40 pounds.

The crew of Pumpin’ Hard with Captain Mike Burt and mate David Burt had a nice day in the deep today putting 8 yellowfin tuna in the box.

Captain Jeremy Blunt of the Wrecker was able to hit his “secret” spot again today and it produced nicely for him again when he had his anglers fighting 7 quality yellowfin.

Captain Dan Stauffer of the Fin Chaser had a productive day for his charter putting them on three yellowfin tuna and three nice gaffer sized mahi.

Captain Franky Pettolina of the Last Call put on yellowfin on the dock this afternoon and also released a blue marlin on the day. Captain Franky got a pretty sick shot of his wireman on the leader.

Like tuna fishing, sea bass fishing continues to be awesome for July and today Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star capitalized on another good bite.

Had anticipated a flat calm day. Pretty close, just a southerly heave from some distant wind; fishing conditions were ideal.

Found some bottlenose dolphin near sea buoy a mile out, then dropped 24 blocks at Capt Bob Gowar’s Memorial Reef. Later we saw a huge leatherback sea turtle—it’s head as big as a basketball. This is the species most susceptible to ingesting balloons; their maw a one way tunnel for the giant jellyfish they thrive on.

Today’s sea bass bite wasn’t on fire like yesterday’s. Steady can be accretive too. First guy limited at 11:35 using a small sandeel jig on a light “Ritch Silvani” custom triggerstick. Clients began to limit soon after.

Though a “light rail” (not many clients and quite worrisome in this historical Covid summer) more than half would land a limit of sea bass.

In July?

Pretty sweet.

Most summers my crew and I have to work hard to get folks dinner. I really want “doing dishes” to be the end of a successful day aboard my rig. So far, so good.

Calvin Harrington of DC was near-about on fire today. He had the first limit among anglers & took everyone’s pool money too.

Kevin McKenna had the next limit. Plenty of nice sea bass around the rail today…

Cheers,

Monty

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported a good mix of flounder and sea bass on today’s trip with some quality flatties in the mix.

The Foote family from Harrisburg, PA is back in town and having a great time catching everything that swims in the surf. Here’s a shot of Jill with a nice double of a kingfish and a spot that she caught on the Fish in OC Croaker Smoker.