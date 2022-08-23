Two Big Blue Marlin Land on Day 1 of the 2022 MidAtlantic

By Scott Lenox

Posted on August 22nd, 2022

I just got back from a long first night of scales action for Day 1 of the 2022 MidAtlantic Tournament and it was a busy one.  78 total boats fished today and there was tons of action going on in Cape May, NJ, but only one boat weighed in Ocean City, MD.  There was so much activity in Cape May that scales stayed open 45 minutes late to get all of the fish weighed.  Here’s who’s winning what after the first day of fishing.

White Marlin

No qualifiers

Blue Marlin

1st Place     Random Chaos     490 Pounds

2nd Place     Three’s Enough     459 Pounds

Tuna

1st Place     The Right Place     193 Pound Bigeye

2nd Place     The Right Place     152 Pound Bigeye

3rd Place     Random Chaos     80 Pound Yellowfin

Dolphin

No qualifiers

Wahoo

1st Place     Caitlin     43 Pounds

2nd Place     Caitlin     28 Pounds

Outside of the tournament it was a pretty quiet day of fishing, but Madelyne Rowan and some of the Motsko clan headed out with Captain Wayne Blanks on Bayside Guide Service and had some fun.  Madelyne landed this keeper flounder just outside of the Commercial Harbor.

Melissa caught this keeper flounder and a bonus kingfish while fishing on the Tortuga out of Bahia Marina.

