Wahoo Joined the Party

By Scott Lenox

Check out the above video for day 2 action and awards wrap up from the OC Tuna Tournament

Chalk us up for another gorgeous summer day today. Hot, but gorgeous. There was a little more wind then forecast, but it was still very fishable again and again, there was some good fishing.

Captain Mark Hoos of the MARLI had a terrific day offshore with Mike Bostic and his crew from Church Creek, MD today. Captain Mark put Mike and the squad on 12 yellowfin tuna and also had a wahoo join the party. Captain Mark has the rare open day this Saturday if you’d like to get in on this tuna action. You can check him and the other Fish in OC charter partners at www.FishinOC.com/offshore-charters

Captain Joe Drosey of Rhonda’s Osprey has been on a tuna killing spree the past several days and today it continued with another awesome day of yellowfin fishing.

This crew had a nice day with Captain Dan Stauffer of the Fin Chaser putting three quality yellowfin tuna on the dock at the Talbot Street Pier.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters had a nice day with some catch and release shark action in the ocean and some catch and release striper action in the bay.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had to work a little harder for his clients today, but he was still able to put them on some great fishing.

A tad more wind than forecast, at about 15 N it offered welcome relief from the heat. We dropped 24 blocks and headed on off aways more.

Dogone smalls were ferocious this morning! Anglers kept coming up with bare hooks – fishing on credit.

Nicked a few keepers and moved, and moved, and moved.

Worked fairly well. High hook was Capt. Pete – only one shy a limit. Been awful spoiled this summer. Had to work a little harder today..

Mike Kneels from PA took everyone’s pool money – but only because Richard’s biggest wasn’t in the pool.

Lots of pics. Y’all know who you are.. That’s a nice squid too Vince!

Cheers!

Fishing was good on the Angler today for Captain Chris Mizurak and his crew with lots of keeper sized sea bass around the rail.

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing is back to back day and night bowfishing. The shooting is good for his clients as well with hound fish, southern rays and cow nosed rays.

Tim, Jill, Sydney and Uncle Wayne Foote had a blast catching “snapper” bluefish in the OC surf this morning.