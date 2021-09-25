We Need the Wind to Let Up

By Scott Lenox

Man this wind suuuuuuucks! The rain from yesterday cleared out pretty quickly, but it left a pretty good wind out of the northeast behind it. It was a beautiful day on land today with cool fall temperatures and sunny skies, but the wind was blowing good….or bad I should say so the ocean was a rough one and the bay wasn’t great either. This weekend looks to shape up a bit so I’m hoping for some more reports over the next few days.

Captain Wayne Blanks of Bayside Guide Service was out there on the bay dealing with the windy conditions and he did ok for a father and son duo. Captain Wayne fished the route 50 bridge where he put them on a limit of bluefish.

Captain Brian Behe of Buffalo Hunter Guide Service is back in the inshore game and running charters on the Chesapeake Bay, Pocomoke River and Eastern Shore of Virginia. Today he found a few places to hide from the wind over on the Chesapeake and put some rockfish and red drum in his clients hands.

Ella Kavanagh had to be in school today, but she was glad to pose for a pic with the keeper flounder her dad Chris caught today. Chris used the Fish in OC Deadly Double and a pink Gulp to land this 17 1/4″ keeper.