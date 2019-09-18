What A Difference A Day Makes

By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

You can tell from tonight’s feature image that it was reely, reely calm yesterday……today? Not so much. Sure, on land it was nice. Breezy out of the northeast, but nice temperatures, sunny skies and no rain. I was in the inlet parking lot this afternoon and there were some folks fishing the north jetty catching small sea bass and some throwback tautog, but there wasn’t a boat to be seen in the inlet or in the ocean. I’m pretty certain no one fished east of the Indian head in the Ocean City inlet, and I’m pretty certain there weren’t too many anglers on the bay either.

I got a couple of late reports last night that added to yesterday’s nice fishing report before the wind. Captain Joe Drosey of Rhonda’s Osprey had a nice day offshore with his crew putting them on two white marlin releases, an estimated 275 pound blue marlin release and a pile of mahi.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters had a six hour trolling trip yesterday that proved successful. Captain Chase put his crew on some good mahi fishing and added some jacks and Spanish mackerel.

Bob Haltmeier has headed home now, but yesterday he fished the Oceanic Pier and landed another keeper flounder. This time it was a 17 1/2″ fish.