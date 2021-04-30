White Chinners

By Scott Lenox

The wind was a little cranky out of the south and west today, but the ocean wasn’t too rough and if you found the right spot in the bay it actually wasn’t bad at all. Temps were up in the 80s and skies were sunny so it was a great day to be out on the water.

Captain Kane Bounds of the Fish Bound had a nice day for his crew today putting them on a limit of fish. The crew also released several more fish up to just under 10 pounds for a very good day on the water.

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing was out last night and his crew had more success putting the arrow….and the gig….in some snakeheads and long nosed gar.

I drifted some Fish in OC Deadly Doubles in the Thorofare today and though the fishing wasn’t red hot, I did get a good bite and catch a good fish. This 20″er ate a white Gulp on the chartreuse Deadly Double and weighed in at an even three pounds.