White Marlin and Mahi

By Scott Lenox

It was a nice day in and around Ocean City with light winds, sunny skies and warm temperatures. It was a great day for kids to go back to school and for anglers to get out on the water.

Captain Joe Drosey of Rhonda’s Osprey had the guys from Chantilly crushed stone on board today and showed them a great time releasing four white marlin.

Captain Chris Watkowski of the Spring Mix II put this couple on two white marlin releases and a nice tuna on today’s offshore trolling trip.

Yesterday, Mike Orchulli and his friends were out on the MARLI with Captain Mark Hoos and had a good day. Steve Parkansky released his first ever white marlin on his first ever offshore trip rocking the new Fish in OC “Back the Blue” shirt, Mike caught a nice mahi and the crew also boxed 20 tilefish.

The crew of the OC Girl has been enjoying the inshore mahi fishing and has been putting some nice fish in the fish box for clients.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported very good sea bass fishing today with several 15 fish limits around the rail.]

Anglers on the Morning Star with Captain Monty Hawkins saw a nice mixed bag of fish today with mahi, sea bass and flounder.

Phone demons burned today’s report at the stake. Hate when that happens.

Good showing of mahi until cloud cover went to 100% – at that point cbass & fluke bit better. Walter Cofiell of Sparks MD took everyone’s pool money with his 25” flounder. Mahi didn’t count.

Dropped blocks at Al Berger’s Reef. Dawn & young Shane were today’s assistant reef builders.

Will try-try-try to announce the rest of September’s trips by dinner tomorrow.

Have a world of work to do. Reef building is incredibly way more than just the splash..But that IS my favorite part. See a splash? Progress!

Cheers

Monty

These two keeper flounder were caught on board the Tortuga with Captain Drew Zerbe at the helm.