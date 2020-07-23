White Marlin, Yellowfin Tuna and Black Sea Bass

By Scott Lenox

The Daily Catch at the Ocean City Fishing Center above.

It was hot and humid again today and that fired up some thunderstorm activity this afternoon. They didn’t look terrible, but there was some crazy cloud activity going on and there was some rain, a little wind and some thunder and lightning. Most boats were back to the dock already and the most fish were already filleted. My buddy Captain Wes Pollit got a cool shot of the clouds as the storms rolled in.

Captain Chris Watkowski and mate Ayrton Pryor of Spring Mix II had a nice day of chunking tunas on the hot dog when they put their anglers on six nice yellowfin tuna.

Matt Hill and his crew had a good day of chunking up some tuna with Captain Frank Pettolina on board the Last Call. The guys managed three nice yellowfin on today’s trip.

Captain Paul Robertson and the crew of the private boat Fishing For Muscular Dystrophy had a great day of trolling today going 2 for 2 on white marlin bites and 4 for 5 on yellowfin tuna bites.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star dropped 30 more blocks for the Ocean City Reef Foundation today and caught a bunch more black sea bass for his anglers.

Anglers on the Angler with Captain Chris Mizurak had a good day of fishing with some nice sea bass coming over the rail.

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing is going night and day again and his shooters are seeing great action for houndfish and cow nosed, southern and butterfly rays.

Caleb Powell caught this nice 20″ flounder on a white Gulp on the outgoing tide this afternoon.