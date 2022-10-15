Wind And A Gnarly Chop

By Scott Lenox

We had a nice fall day on land today with warm temps and sunny skies, but out in the ocean it was a little bit different story as yesterday’s front had made it out there and roughed things up a bit. Tomorrow looks like a beautiful day and if you decide not to go fishing you should stop by the commercial harbor in West Ocean City and see us for Harbor Day from 10 AM until 3 PM.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had it a little rough in the ocean, but he did put a couple of sea bass in the box.

Today’s trip just announced yesterday, I knew I wouldn’t pick up many clients. Thought it would be a great day for a few regulars & a good day for Brian & I to gather the rent plus keep a few for ourselves.

Wind and gnarly chop from the north; a near 10ft swell rolling in from the south — ocean was having none of my plan, promise. Though an unkind sea for sure, Alex managed to get our reef block over at Jack Kaeufer’s Memorial Reef.

From among 4 clients, Kelvin was high hook with 7 keeper sea bass.

That’s a brutal day on my rig – especially in October.

Didn’t see a flounder & didn’t bother with the fish pool or reef raffle today either.

Sure has been a nice ride home. Calming down a lot; perhaps our luck will turn tomorrow. Have room..

Published a piece yesterday on sheepshead.

Oyster restoration gives us much to look forward to – even if we didn’t expect it.

Link is to the archeological piece that shows an amazing abundance of sheepshead in the 1600s..

Cheers

Monty

https://www.hsmcdigshistory.org/clues-to-early-maryland-24-fishing-in-early-maryland/

Dave Borrell and Rich Morder caught these 17″ and 18″ flounder at the route 50 bridge using live bunker for bait.

