Windy Again!

By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

Although it was mostly sunny for most of the day and very nice as far as temperatures go, we had to deal with a stiff northeast wind once again today. It also rained pretty good this evening over at least Ocean City and Ocean Pines so that won’t help bay conditions clean up any. There were still a few folks out bending a rod despite the wind and dirty water and some did surprisingly well.

Big Bird Cropper was at it again today and this time it was with our pal Mike “Raz” Razmus. Bird and Mike used Roy Rigs to catch some nice bluefish around the route 50 bridge and Mike even got an 18″ keeper flounder to eat a Gulp bait in the dirty water conditions.

Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters has been showing anglers from 3 to 93 a good time on the bay lately. Captain Jason has been putting them on flounder and recently added some croaker and small trout to the mix.