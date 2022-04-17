Windy But Worth It

By Scott Lenox

Hit the vid for tog and rockfish rigs available at Atlantic Tackle!

Well it was another windy one today, and with temps not getting out of the 50s for most of the day it was a chilly one too. The bay started to get a little dirty on the outgoing tide thanks to all this wind and some recent rains, but not before some fish landed in the boxes of some die hard anglers. There was also some good ocean fishing for tautog and thankfully it’s moving a little closer to shore.

Captain Kane Bounds of the Fish Bound had a crazy good day of tautog fishing in the ocean today. Ronnie from NY beat his personal best twice today with fish of 11, 13, 15 and then 18 pounds! The entire crew had 9 fish over 10 pounds today and all but one of them were released.

Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters had a couple of good trips on the bay today in the chilly temps. Captain Jason had three keeper tautog on one trip and two keeper flounder and a keeper tog on another.

Bert Wheeler fished the Thorofare with the Fish in OC Deadly Double in chartreuse with a white Gulp where he landed this 19″ keeper flounder.

Mike Dessertsnack from the OCPD landed his first black drum of the season today. The big black fell for a sand flea and Fishbites clam combo.

Clayton Noble and his dad had some fun at the Verrazano bridge this morning where they caught and released several schoolie rockfish up to 21″.

Check out the non stop catch and release rockfish action I had at route 90 a while back!