Windy Inshore Fishing

By Scott Lenox

We’ve had some pretty windy conditions over the past few days and some down right cold temperatures to go along with it. The ocean has been closed for business and anyone fishing the back bays has been chilly to say the least. The NW wind has caused a blow out tide resulting in very low water too, but it has been very, very clean and when it comes to flounder fishing that’s the most important variable.

It was windy again today, but back bay water has been very clean over the past several weeks so flounder fishing is still improving as more fish move into back water. Today Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters showed Norm Thurston of Pasadena, MD some good inshore fishing when he put him on some tautog in the OC inlet and a very nice keeper flounder.

Paul and Vikki Ropp were out in the Thorofare today celebrating Paul’s 50th Birthday like any good fisherman would by drifting Fish in OC Dale Timmons’ Deadly Doubles looking for some flounder. They were happy to connect on some fish using 4″ white Gulp on the chartreuse Deadly Double in 4’ of water in some windy conditions.

Speaking of windy conditions…check out the lates episode of Hooked on OC where we fish with Captain Brian Behe of Buffalo Hunter Guide Service in Wachapreague, VA using the Deadly Double and put some decent fish in the boat. Hooked on OC producer Dave Messick even gets in on the action!