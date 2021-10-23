By Scott Lenox

The wind from yesterday was left over early this morning which made the ocean pretty rough to start. It had calmed down nicely by late morning making it worth the wait for some of the boats that made late departures to let Mother Ocean settle down. I had a great day on the bay with my buddy Blake Gunther where we caught over 30 tautog with one keeper on our Fish in OC tog jigs.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler had a great day on the ocean today with a pretty light rail. Folks that decided to go today were rewarded with some good fishing that saw some big flounder and loads of sea bass come over the rail.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star delayed his departure by a few hours this morning and it was well worth the wait.

Left late this morning to allow overnight wind & seas to fall out some. That part of the plan worked quite well. Only had a handful of regulars and a couple new guys. Our guest reef builder, Kyle from North Beach MD, dropped blocks at one of our big sites and we pressed on.

First stop saw a mountain of fish on the screens ..and very few that would bite. A barely legal sea bass there had more krill in his maw than I’ve ever seen before, even in a jumbo.

That’s pretty much how the day went, along with the occasional dandy, until they started chewing the bottom off the boat.

Lots of smalls (and, trust me on this, that’s a good thing for the future!) with enough keepers to hold everyone’s attention — except Murray.

There was, after all, cherry pie to distract.

Just one limit today, David D of Pasadena MD bagged out, but plenty were in double digits. Ralph Sita from Calvert County pocketed everyone’s pool money. Our very own grand master of portlyness & occasional catcher of fish (so long as the pie isn’t fresh) Hurricane Murray his dern self was not high hook today.

Owing that small sign of normalcy I expect sea bass will commence October-like behavior in November.

Sure is odd off here.

Caught the rent today at least. Well, Murray did. He donated to that cause yesterday as well.

Cheers All,

Monty

Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break fished the south jetty and OC inlet today and had some throwback tautog action along with these two nice keeper sheepshead.