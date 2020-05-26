Yellowfin Tuna in May

By Scott Lenox

Check out the Daily Catch at the Ocean City Fishing Center with Captain Chris Little of Talkin’ Trash talking about the 2nd white marlin of the season worth $5,000.

I got home reel early this morning after a fun night of bowfishing with Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing for a new episode of Hooked on OC and noticed the wind had picked up and it was beginning to mist a little bit. We were able to get the trip in and had great conditions and some reely good shooting. We were able to put arrows in carp, a big needle nose gar and three snakeheads. Captain Marc’s wife Mindy was on target with the big snakeheads.

Just as I was getting home at around 4:30 AM, some of the offshore fleet was heading out into the weather that I was coming home to in search of some of the tuna fish that had been located over the weekend. The crew of the Wrecker with Captain Jeremy Blunt found rough seas, but they also found the tuna and had a great day putting 12 yellowfin in the box. Jennifer Blunt, Piper Blunt, Stephen and Megan Humphrey, Josh Willet and Joe Rogers tag teamed the tunas and had a great trip.

Howard Insley III Todd and the crew of the Leslie Ann headed to the Norfolk today in the snotty conditions and went two for three on yellowfin tuna.

Captain Kane Bounds of the Fish Bound said that the ocean was not very nice today, but he did manage a boat limit of nice sea bass for his anglers. They also landed a bonus pollock which is very tasty eats.

The Ocean Princess with Captain Victor Bunting at the helm had a nice day of sea bassing in the challenging conditions. There were lots of fish and smiles around the rail.

Flounder fishing has been very good lately and the local inshore charter boat fleet has been taking full advantage. Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters had a great weekend with lots of keepers for his groups.

Captain John Prather of Ocean City Guide Service also had a great Memorial Day Weekend with keepers coming up for several of his anglers.

Young Sophie Cowder fished with her dad Ryan today and caught her first keeper flounder of the season when this 16 1/2″ fish ate a Fish in OC Dale Timmons’ Deadly Double baited with a pink Gulp behind Assateague Island.

Donnie Post and and his friend Griffin fished the Thorofare for a couple of hours this afternoon and had two throwbacks and this 18″ keeper flounder.

Mike Razmus fished his kayak up in Atlantic City, NJ today with our Deadly Double rig in pink and had a good day putting the hook in some flounder. Mike had fish of 17″, 18″ and 19″.

Jarrett Buchanan of Drexler Hill, PA fished the Thorofare in his O’ Fish’ll Business yesterday using the Deadly Double with a shiner and landed this 20″ keeper flounder. Jarrett is pictured with his adorable 24″ son Teddy.