Swordfish, Bigeye and A Couple of Seven Pound Flounder

By Scott Lenox

Absolutely beautiful flat calm day on the ocean and bay today, and thanks to the fact that the weather is about to turn to poop again there were lots of anglers out bending a rod. There are STILL bigeye and swordfish being caught out in the canyons, tautog fishing is getting better every day in the back bay and the ocean going party boat fleet is catching some nice sea bass, trigger fish and flounder.

Captain Mark Hoos has had a busy season on board the MARLI and it continues late into November this year. Today Captain Mark put his crew on two beautiful swordfish with one jumbo weighing in at 292 pounds.

Captian Jeremy Blunt had the Wrecker out in the deep today taking advantage of the slick calm conditions and he was able to put his crew on some fish again. Wrecker returned with both of the target species with a nice swordfish and a nice bigeye tuna.

Captain Chris Mizurak and the anglers on the Angler had a very nice day of bottom bouncing today over ocean structure and put some big fish in the boat. Captain Chris saw sea bass up to 3.5 pounds and some big flounder. The two biggest tipped the scales out at 7 and 7.5 pounds.

Bottom fishing was good for Captain Monty Hawkins and the crew of the Morning Star today, and he was happy to see a calm sea for sure.

Sure was nice to have a calm forecast actually pan out. Chilly this morning for sure; derned if it wasn’t right pretty off there though—sweatshirt weather. Even stiffening afternoon southerly winds barely built over a foot of sea height.

Tried to make the best of it with a light rail. Paddled on off a aways where sea bass are knotting up for their winter journey offshore. Found them in fantastic number but not exactly biting the bottom off the boat. Still, Earl Sheats of Pocomoke MD was first to bag out with 15 fat sea bass. More than half my clients would follow suit.

Scott Donnelly of Salisbury MD pocketed everyone’s pool money with a 3.5lb 21 inch cbass.

Brett Mathews Of Washington DC landed the day’s only triggerfish.

Terry Jung (bankrobber mask) of Columbia MD holds up a nice cbass. He caught a limit too.

Ralph Jones of Dover DE shows off a nice (for these parts!) 11 inch scup/porgy.

Also pictured in the group snap are OC local Paul Coughlin – Raleigh James from Washington DC – Floyd Brown from Hope Hill MD – and Isaac Cole of Columbia MD.

Matt Shoup from Fenwick Tackle and his buddy Jul caught a limit of tautog in the back bay today using green crabs and sand fleas.

Bear down at the Oceanic Pier sent this photo of Chrissie in who was at it again catching a pretty speckled trout from the route 50 bridge.

Peter Frenzi and the boys on Fish Frenzi had a good day of sea bassing at the Del Jersey site. Pete caught the biggest knothead at 2.5 pounds.