Swordfish, Bigeye, Red Drum and Trout

By Scott Lenox

Greetings all! I normally wouldn’t have a fishing report on such a crap day, but I had a little trouble with the website last night and was unable to post some stuff from yesterday and the past couple of days….so here goes.

The swordfish and bigeye bite continues to be totally insane. Boats are getting as many as 12 shots in a day and catching as many as 9 swordfish. There are some nice bigeye to be had too. Tony Freiji and crew were out the other day and had a crazy good trip. The guys went 9 swordfish for 12 bites, killing fish of 100, 100, 160 and 250 pounds. They also added a nice bigeye for good measure.

Captain Anthony Matarese and the crew of Reel Chaos had a good day in the deep yesterday and put some quality fish in the boat including a big sword and bigeye tuna.

Captain Mark Hoos and the crew of the MARLI have been having a terrific fall and still have some availability. Captain Mark is running a trip with a couple of spots open on Thursday of this week if you’d like to get in on the action. Bigeye tuna and swordfish are on the menu.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star was having a reel nice pick of sea bass, but had to cut his trip short for some extenuating circumstances.

Despite a gorgeous sunrise it was plenty rough this morning. Dropped blocks & a pyramid at Doug Ake’s Memorial Reef & did the best I could getting on offshore some. Dropped anchor and began sea bassing.

Nothing wrong with the bite. Some clients were boxing em up steady. Ocean even starting to pipe down as winds shifted further west; when, at 9:55 AM, an older gentlemen who’s fished with me many times before rolled his eyes up back of his head and became unresponsive..

UhOh!

Hauled anchor at once and struck a course for home.

I’m not a Dr.. Didn’t look good to me.

After a few minutes he appeared fine again. Possibly a stroke? Gave everyone 1/2 off another trip and headed for the barn.

Not the day I’d had in mind. Still, Rick Settine of Aston PA won the fish pool – Hurricane Murray of Ellicott City MD won the ‘last guy to catch a keeper’ award – then tied for high hook!

Rondell Dennis of Salisbury MD had a keeper double.

In today’s group snap are Bruce Mears of Bethany DE – Dan Parsons of Salisbury MD – Dave Crump of Crownsville MD – Arris Johnson from Parsonsburg MD.

My buddies John Wittmyer of Crabs to Go and Big Bird Cropper were out on the bay yesterday and had a good time chucking Roy Rigs at the 50 bridge and OC inlet. The guys caught puppy drum and Bird caught his limit of speckled trout.